NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Drivers to watch at Pocono, Iowa

Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5-5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Host Carolyn Manno is joined by analyst Parker Kligerman in the Stamford, Connecticut studio. The Dale Jr. Download follows at 5:30 p.m. ET.

On today’s NASCAR America:

Parker Kligerman tells us which drivers will be the ones to watch this weekend at Pocono Raceway and none of them are the Big Three.

We’ll check in on the Xfinity Series, which heads to Iowa this weekend. Christopher Bell aims for his third straight series win but still trails Daniel Hemric in the race for the regular season championship, which comes with 15 playoff points.

The Morning Drive’s Pete Pistone calls in with reaction to NASCAR Chairman Brian France’s appearance on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday.

Plus, Carolyn & Parker will reveal their fantasy picks for this weekend.

I f you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

