NASCAR America 5-7 p.m. ET: $100K iRacing championship, live on NBCSN

We’re going racing for a championship today on an expanded edition of NASCAR America.

Krista Voda, AJ Allmendinger, Parker Kligerman, Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton (the latter three all own teams that have participated in this year’s e-racing season) will be part of today’s broadcast, which runs from 5-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, as we televise live the 2019 eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series championship race at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Four drivers will compete to take home the largest share of the $100,000 prize pool. Today’s broadcast will mark the first time an official eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series race has been aired live on national television.

The four drivers battling for the championship and the teams they compete for are: Bobby Zalenski (Joe Gibbs Racing), Zack Novak (Roush Fenway Racing), Blake Reynolds (Team Dillon Esports) and Keegan Leahy (G2 Esports). Novak is going for his second career championship, having captured the inaugural eNASCAR IGNITE Series title.

The champion will earn a prize of $40,000 in addition to their weekly winnings earned during the season, plus a test day in a US Legends Car and NASCAR Pinty’s Series vehicle with Canada’s Best Racing Team. The champ will also take part in pre-race ceremonies for the Cup Series’ season-ending and championship-deciding Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“The increased energy and industry collaboration around the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series culminates with this first-ever championship broadcast,” said Tim Clark, senior vice president and chief digital officer, NASCAR. “Our fans expect thrilling, side-by-side racing, and eNASCAR on NBCSN will deliver.”

Added John Barnes, producer, NASCAR, NBC Sports: “NASCAR America is excited to showcase the best iRacers in the world competing for a championship. Since its inception, NASCAR America has showcased sim racing to our viewers and we are thrilled to take the next step by crowing a champion.”

In addition to watching the championship race on NBCSN, follow @iRacing and @NASCARonNBC on Twitter for live updates during the race.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.