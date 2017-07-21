NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Live from Indianapolis

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs this afternoon from 5 – 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts from our Stamford, Connecticut studio, while NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett will be at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and veteran crew chief Slugger Labbe will join us from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

We’ll have live reports from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, breaking down Sunday’s Brickyard 400.

Slugger Labbe will give his insight on how crew chiefs prepare for the Brickyard 400.

We’ll go over the changes for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

It’s been one year since Kyle Busch ’s last Cup win. He’s won the last two races at Indianapolis, can he get a third in a row? We’ll hear from Kyle Busch , who addressed the media at Indy.

The Xfinity Series opened track activity today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a pair of practice sessions. We will take a look at what happened with the new package and who was fastest at the Brickyard.

As one of the “Crown Jewel” tracks on the NASCAR schedule, a win at the Brickyard means a little more than the rest. Jarrett and Labbe share their stories about success in Indy.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.