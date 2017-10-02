NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Dover recap, Newman-Gordon tiff

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps Sunday’s first playoff cutoff race at Dover.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and Brian Vickers from Stamford, Connecticut. Steve Letarte joins them from Burton’s Garage.

Here’s some of the topics on today’s show:

Kyle Busch made a “Monster” steal yesterday at Dover to claim his second win of the playoffs, passing Chase Elliott for the lead with 2 laps to go. We’ll recap Busch’s victory and another near-miss for Elliott, whose advancement into the Round of 12 didn’t change his disappointment.

In the closing laps, Elliott was unable to pass playoff driver Ryan Newman , who was trying to avoid elimination. After the race, Newman defended himself in an exchange with 4-time champion Jeff Gordon . Who was in the right? Gordon’s former crew chief, Steve Letarte, gives his insights.

Newman came up two points short of advancing to the second round, while it was Ricky Stenhouse Jr . who claimed the final spot. We’ll break down the strategy calls that helped Stenhouse keep his race for a championship going.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.