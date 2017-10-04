NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: David Ragan, Landon Cassill from Hall of Fame

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider, Kyle Petty and Jeff Burton will be at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte.

Our special guests for today’s show are Front Row Motorsports teammates David Ragan and Landon Cassill.

Among the topics we’ll discuss:

In addition to discussing their racing roots, Ragan and Cassill will be in our ‘drivers meeting’ about how simulators have helped them keep their edge on the track. We’ll also put them on the spot in a teammate quiz.

The two teammates will be taking your questions. Send them in with the hashtag #AskFrontRow.

We’ll also talk about Legends racing, a valuable training ground for many of racing’s top stars. What did Ragan and Cassill learn from their own time in Legends cars that has stuck with them through the years?

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.