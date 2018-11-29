NASCAR America: 2019 Odds revealed for championship, Daytona 500

Despite winning the 2018 championship, Joey Logano did not top the Westagate Las Vegas Superbook odds to win the title again in 2019.

Westagate believes the Big 3 from 2018 will pick up where they left off with Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch listed as co-favorites at 9-2 odds. Martin Truex Jr., who will become Busch’s teammate next year, is listed at 6-1.

Joey Logano is listed at 10-1 along with his Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney.

The ranking left NASCAR America analysts Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman perplexed.

“This team has been there every other year,” Kyle Petty said. “That’s their third time. They win in their third time. These other guys have only won one time since they’ve been there.”

Logano can take some consolation in the fact that Vegas is giving him a more equal shot at winning the season opening Daytona 500. He is listed at 8-1 along with Keselowski and Harvick.

Anyone looking for an early longshot should note that Austin Dillon, last year’s Daytona 500 winner, has only 40-1 odds of winning a second consecutive 500.

