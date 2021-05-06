NASCAR, 'I Am Athlete' podcast announce 'I Am NASCAR' collaboration series

Miami, FL. (May 6, 2021) — Brandon Marshall‘s I AM ATHLETE (IAA) podcast will continue its mission to deliver unique platforms for athletes across the sports landscape with a new NASCAR collaboration announced today. IAA will present a special I AM NASCAR series to air weekly over the next month, featuring interviews with top drivers and much more.

This exploratory expansion into the NASCAR arena will continue throughout the NASCAR season, with additional episodes coming out monthly. The first I AM NASCAR episode will debut this Monday, May 10 with legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. joining Marshall and the IAA crew. All of the I AM NASCAR episodes will debut and be available on the IAA YouTube Channel.

MORE: IAA on YouTube

“This is a great opportunity for us to give IAA fans a look into a totally different area of the sports world and share our experiences on the racetrack,” said Marshall, who was approached by Earnhardt about the NASCAR focus after the IAA episode with Bubba Wallace. “We’re always looking to push the boundaries of what people would expect from our show. Diving into this new world is a great way to expand our audience and their perspectives.”

Earnhardt Jr. originally reached out to IAA after the Wallace episode featured co-host Channing Crowder stating his opinion that NASCAR drivers “aren’t real athletes,” which prompted Earnhardt Jr. to provide the IAA hosts with a chance to learn more about the sport firsthand. This experience inspired the crew to stick around the track longer and sit down for discussions with more drivers, including two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and Toni Breidinger, the first Arab-American woman to drive in NASCAR.

“Being out there with Dale was a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience I never could have imagined,” said Marshall. “Hopefully people watching will see us pushed outside our comfort zones, and be inspired to do the same in their lives. We really learned so much from being on the track and talking to these drivers about what it takes to do what they do. I can’t wait to keep exploring this world on IAA and beyond.”

Be sure to visit the IAA YouTube Channel throughout the next month for weekly I AM NASCAR content, and all NASCAR season long for additional special episodes.