NASCAR All-Star Race live blog: Follow the Open to see who gets into the main event

If you enjoyed "Throwback Weekend" at Darlington, get ready for another dose of nostalgia at the NASCAR All-Star Race. North Wilkesboro Speedway, which last hosted a Cup Series event in September 1996, will host the All-Star Open and race Sunday, part of NASCAR’s heritage celebration in its 75th year.

Here’s everything you need to know for NASCAR All-Star Weekend:

NASCAR All-Star Race TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, May 19

4-5 p.m.: All-Star Open and Race practice (FS1)

5:30-7 p.m.: All-Star Open and Race qualifying - pit stop challenge (FS1)

Saturday, May 20

7-9 p.m.: All-Star Open and Race heats (FS1)

Sunday, May 21

5-6 p.m.: All-Star Open (FS1, Fox Deportes)

8-10 p.m.: All-Star Race (FS1, Fox Deportes)

NASCAR All-Star Race format

Cup Series regulars who have (a) won a race in 2022 or 2023, (b) won a previous All-Star Race, or (c) won a Cup Series championship are automatically entered into the 200-lap event. There are 21 drivers who meet that criteria and the remaining three to complete the 24-car field will be determined by the top two finishers of the 100-lap All-Star Open and a fan vote.

Prior to the Open, times from a pit stop competition Friday night will determine the starting grids for two 60-lap heat races to be run Saturday night. Similar to the Daytona 500 twin qualifying races, one heat will determine the inside lane starters for the All-Star Race and the other will determine the outside lane.

Cars will start the All-Star Race on brand-new sticker tires and will only be able to utilize one set after the competition caution. The winner takes home $1 million — the second-highest payout of the year after the Daytona 500.

North Wilkesboro Speedway details

North Wilkesboro opened in 1947 — the same year as NASCAR’s oldest track in Richmond, Virginia — and from 1949 to 1996 annually held at least one Cup Series race. It is unique to other tracks which, save for banking, are more or less “level.” North Wilkesboro features a downhill front stretch and an uphill backstretch.

Built: 1947

First Cup Series race: Oct. 16, 1949 (won by Bob Flock)

Last Cup Series race: Sept. 29, 1996 (won by Jeff Gordon)

Profile: 0.625-mile oval

Banking: 3 degrees on straightaways, 14 degrees in turns

NASCAR last held a Cup Series event at North Wilkesboro in September 1996 with legends like Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon and Rusty Wallace in the field. (Photo by ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images)

NASCAR Cup Series pit crew challenge results

NASCAR All-Star Race entries

(2022-23 race winners unless otherwise noted)

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

pc-Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

pw-Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (29), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

pc: Past Cup Series champion | pw: Past All-Star Race winner

NASCAR All-Star Open entries

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Chandler Smith (13), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

JJ Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Josh Berry (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Top drivers and best bets for the All-Star Race

The two drivers with multiple All-Star wins enter the weekend with the best odds at victory according to BetMGM. Kyle Larson, who has already won on two short tracks this season is +600 for the win, while the retiring Kevin Harvick is +800. Harvick is surely hoping that driving with No. 29 on the car — his number for the first 13 seasons of his career — rather than his Stewart-Haas No. 4 will bring him luck in his final All-Star Race.

Best odds to win

• Kyle Larson +600

• Kevin Harvick +800

• Christopher Bell +900

• William Byron +900

• Joey Logano +900

Looking a little further down the field, Chase Elliott (+1200) and Ryan Blaney (+1800) are good mid-tier bets. Elliott has finished in the top 10 in each of his last five short track starts and won the All-Star Race in its only running at the half-mile Bristol Motor Speedway in 2020. Blaney is the event’s defending champion and typically runs well in the tight confines of Martinsville and Bristol, which most closely resemble North Wilkesboro.

NASCAR All-Star Race weather

The forecasts for Friday and Sunday are cool and clear with temperatures in the 70s, but thunderstorms could interfere with Saturday’s running. The Craftsman Truck Series is running in support at North Wilkesboro this weekend with qualifying and its race scheduled before the All-Star Race heats, which could make scheduling dicey.