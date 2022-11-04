NASCAR aiming to vary race schedule in 2024, beyond
NASCAR President Steve Phelps discusses the national and international interest to host NASCAR races during his annual State of the Sport address.
NASCAR President Steve Phelps discussed a variety of topics in his state of the sport media session at Phoenix Raceway. Here's what he said.
PHOENIX — In a wide-ranging, hour-long question-and-answer session Friday at Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR President Steve Phelps and Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell delivered an upbeat update on the state of the sport and addressed issues from scheduling, leadership, diversity and the status of the Next Gen car heading into the 2023 season, which marks the […]
Not even the sanctioning body and its officials would be able to orchestrate what's played out each of the last eight years in the finale.
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Petty GMS announced Friday that Jimmie Johnson has invested in an ownership stake with the organization, a move that will bring the seven-time champion back to NASCAR Cup Series competition in a part-time role next season for select races — including the 2023 Daytona 500. Petty GMS announced the move Friday at […]
It’s an important step in his return to the sport he left for ten years.
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Kyle Busch Motorsports announced Friday it will field two full-time trucks in the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season as it transitions to Chevrolet. Chase Purdy will pilot the No. 4 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal. Additionally, Jack Wood will compete in at least 10 races behind the wheel of […]
People have spent hundreds of dollars to make the trip to Phoenix, camp out and watch NASCAR's upcoming championship weekend.
New part-owner of Petty GMS Racing says Ganassi was "very kind to show me kind of behind the scenes."
After having to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and signing with Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch has found a home for his trucks “passion.”
Since the current format was introduced in 2014, the champion driver also won the season finale. If ever a season seemed destined to buck that trend . . .
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2022 champion in Phoenix on Sunday as Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Ross Chastain vie for the title.
