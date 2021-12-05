NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series 2021 champion celebration

2021 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division I champion

Peyton Sellers

When Peyton Sellers won his first NASCAR national championship 16 years ago, he hoped the title could be used as a stepping stone in his racing career.

In many ways, it was. He got an opportunity to race across the country, in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and with Richard Childress Racing.

“I went from a local driver driving around Virginia and North Carolina to all of a sudden my name was more on a national platform,” Sellers said.

Even though the 38-year-old said he didn‘t take his first national championship for granted, he cherishes his second more. Sellers won the 2021 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division I title this year by 34 points.

2021 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division I regional champions

Peyton Sellers took the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division 1 national championship in 2021, his second such title. He did so with the Southeast Region championship in hand.

The two drivers who finished behind Sellers in the national Division I standings, though, did not end the season empty-handed. Both Jacob Goede (second in national standings) and Craig Van Dohren (third) were named regional champions in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

2021 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Jostens Rookie of the Year winners

Jostens Rookie of the Year 2021

With the 2021 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series season in the books, the Jostens Rookies of the Year for Division I competition have been named.

The award winners include one national Jostens Rookie of the Year and four regional winners.

This year‘s national Jostens Rookie of the Year, Gunner Martin, hails as the Midwest Region rookie of the year, as well.

2021 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division II champion

David Greenslit

David Greenslit had a specific goal in mind going into the 2021 race season. He wanted to win a national championship. He did it in 2020, and he wanted to do it again.

“That was one of our main goals,” Greeslit said. “We came into the year wanting to win both track championships and the national title.”

Greenslit won seven races in the R.E. Hinkley Street Stocks division at Claremont Motorsports Park in New Hampshire, and six races in the street stocks division at Hudson Speedway, also in New Hampshire. He took home the track championship at both tracks.

His 11 NASCAR wins and 27 top fives were enough to lead Greenslit to the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division II national championship by eight points over second-place Terry Schultz.

2021 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division III champion

Chad Baxter

Chad Baxter thinks he may have finished in the top 10 in the national points once in his career prior to 2021. He came into the season simply looking to collect as many wins as possible and, maybe, go for a track championship in the Sportsman division at Seekonk Speedway.

But as the wins piled up, people started to notice how good of a season he was having.

“There‘s a guy that I work with, he‘s always looking at that type of stuff (the national points), and during our lunch breaks he was going through it and he would tell me where I was, and we kept on moving up,” Baxter said. “I was like, ‘Wow.‘ Eventually I was like, ‘Oh, I think we might have a shot at this.’”

By the end of the season, Baxter had six wins, 13 top fives, his first Seekonk track championship and his first NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division III national title.

2021 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division IV champion

Tom McCarthy III

In just his first full season of racing, Tom McCarthy is a national champion.

McCarthy won the Auto Value Parts Store 4-Cylinder division championship at Michigan‘s Berlin Raceway, and he picked up five wins and 19 top-five finishes in 21 races to win the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division IV national championship.

“It‘s awesome,” McCarthy said. “It doesn‘t get any better than that, right?”

2021 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division V champion

Chris Vannaussdle

A lot more people noticed when Chris Vannausdle showed up to the race track this season.

The Iowa driver gave fans something to watch, too. He won the sport compact division track championship at I-80 Speedway in Nebraska, and he finished second in the compacts division Adams County Speedway in Iowa.

His 12 wins and 24 top-five finishes in 30 races was enough to win the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division V national championship for the second straight season.

Vannausdle called his 2021 season “just a flawless year.”

2021 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series state & provincal champions

2021 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series track champions

