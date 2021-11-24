NASCAR will add an organizational test at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of a change to the Next Gen testing schedule.

The new session on the Charlotte oval will take place Dec. 15 and 17.

An organizational test at Phoenix Raceway, which was scheduled for Dec. 14-15, has been moved to Jan. 25-26. That replaces a test scheduled those days at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The rest of the test schedule remains unchanged. That includes an organizational test Jan. 11-12 at Daytona International Speedway.

The Cup season opens with the Feb. 6 Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

NASCAR adjusts Next Gen test schedule originally appeared on NBCSports.com