NASCAR adds eight new automotive performance suppliers to successful competition program

Last summer, NASCAR introduced its Competition Partner program, a platform that celebrates the automotive performance suppliers that are producing parts for the Next Gen car. The automotive suppliers play a significant role in the development and operation of the Next Gen car, and the early results on the track have been stellar.

The Next Gen car made its competitive debut at the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum, followed by the iconic Daytona 500. The Next Gen car went from competing on a quarter-mile track inside a stadium to a 2.5-mile track at Daytona International Speedway, and it delivered on both occasions.

Brandon Thomas Inset Photo

The NASCAR Competition Partner program now includes 14 best-in-class automotive performance suppliers, including its eight newest members: Five Star Fabricating (Body parts), E3 Spark Plugs (ignition spark plugs), Hyperco (Coil Springs), Lincoln Electric (Welding equipment), Paoli (Pit air guns), Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions (precision suspension machining), SKF Bearings (wheel bearings) and Stratysys (Windshield Air Ducts).

“The Next Gen car could not have been completed without the collaboration with NASCAR Competition Partners,” said John Probst, Senior Vice President, racing innovation, NASCAR.

As part of the program, NASCAR Competition Partners have the ability to promote and market the products that are in the Next Gen Car. This partnership allows automotive based performance companies to showcase their alliance with NASCAR to fans, customers, and the motorsports industry.

“The Next Gen car simply does not compete on the track each weekend without the support of incredible partnerships,” said Jeff Wohlschlaeger, Chief Sales Officer, NASCAR. “As the season continues, the car will endure the most rigorous schedule in motorsports. Our partners continue to provide their expertise and parts to help us optimize performance and put on a great show for our fans.”

As a competition partner, the eight new suppliers will utilize a newly designed Competition Program badge that can be used to promote and market their parts. Each part is NASCAR tested, NASCAR approved, and NASCAR tough. They join BBS wheels, Technique Chassis, SRI Performance, Cometic Gaskets, Mobil 1 and Goodyear to round out a robust Competition Program.