NASCAR adds choose rule for road courses, Cup practice at COTA

NASCAR will add the choose rule for restarts at road courses after initially not including those events before the season, the sanctioning body announced Thursday.

The choose rule — which allows competitors to select which lane they wish to restart — will debut on road courses next week at Circuit of the Americas. NASCAR stated the change came following discussions with those in the sport.

NASCAR announced before the season that it was allowing the choose rule to be in place for superspeedway races and dirt races across Cup, Xfinity and the Craftsman Truck Series.

NASCAR also announced Thursday that Cup teams will receive 50 minutes of practice at COTA because that is the first road course event with the new aero package for those types of tracks and short tracks. The session is scheduled from 2:05 – 2:55 p.m. ET on March 24.

