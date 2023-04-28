NASCAR 75th anniversary: Petty wins 200th race
In honor of NASCAR's 75th anniversary, look back on the moment where Richard Petty made history by winning his 200th race in the Firecracker 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
In honor of NASCAR's 75th anniversary, look back on the moment where Richard Petty made history by winning his 200th race in the Firecracker 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series makes its yearly trek to the "Monster Mile" at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend.
Seattle added seven players in exchange for not having to pay Russell Wilson.
Marvin Mims is the fifth pass catcher selected in the first two rounds by the Broncos over the past six drafts.
Hooker dropped to No. 68 after he tore his ACL at the end of the 2022 season.
White was picked by the Patriots at No. 46 on Friday night.
Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald grades each second-round pick from Friday.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers invested in a pass catcher.
Will Levis had a rough night in the green room, and he didn't come back for a second.
Steelers fans are familiar with the name Joey Porter.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Day 2 is under way from Kansas City.
"We're extremely happy with J.B. and the job he's done."
Moore played seven seasons with the Falcons and made one Pro Bowl.
Here are the issues with ESPN's draft facsimile of win probability, which hogged some of the conversation surrounding Will Levis' slide.
Hendrix, 38, coached four years at Miami.
Simón is currently the betting favorite at -120, while Song is priced at even money.
Check out our latest batch of fantasy baseball waiver wire pickup suggestions!
Looking for Saturday action? These are the two bets to make in ATP tennis.
The Lions drafted two players in the top-18 that many didn't consider first-round prospects.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger break down all of the fallout from round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.