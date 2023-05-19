NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Pass in the Grass
Relive one of the most memorable moments in NASCAR history, the 'Pass in the Grass' during the All-Star Race on May 17, 1987 at Charlotte Motor Speedway involving Dale Earnhardt and Bill Elliott.
If you enjoyed ‘Throwback Weekend’ at Darlington, get ready for another dose of nostalgia at the NASCAR All-Star Race.
NASCAR will stage its All-Star Race this weekend at the newly refurbished North Wilkesboro Speedway and the two drivers with multiple wins at the event enter with the best odds.
The 148th running of the Preakness Stakes is at 6:50 p.m. ET Saturday (NBC) at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.
