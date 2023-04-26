NASCAR 75th Anniversary moment: Mario wins Daytona
Relive Mario Andretti's victory during the 1967 Daytona 500, as he became the first non-NASCAR driver in history to win "The Great American Race."
Relive Mario Andretti's victory during the 1967 Daytona 500, as he became the first non-NASCAR driver in history to win "The Great American Race."
The most unique event on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar takes place this weekend in northeastern Tennessee with the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The top three favorites are all from Hendrick Motorsports. HMS drivers have won the last two races at the track.
The Knicks are headed to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time in a decade.
Dalton Del Don debuts a new fantasy baseball series in which he attempts to point out stats we shouldn't necessarily believe.
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet."
Rodgers shouted out his once and future offensive coordinator multiple times, and a new AFC East rival detailed to Yahoo Sports the impact Rodgers could have.
The new CBA will officially kick in July 1.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers a special NFL draft edition of his Care/Don't Care column!
The Trail Blazers' G League team will be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season.
“The NBA told me they felt very comfortable with Ime becoming the new coach of the Houston Rockets."
Verstappen is -200 to win the fourth race of the 2023 season.
Arlington vs. Houston is an intriguing matchup between two of the XFL's most recognizable coaches in Wade Phillips and Bob Stoops.
Chase Young is heading into a make-or-break season after the Commanders declined his fifth-year option.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie highlights how to maneuver a trade with every player archetype.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
Seven years after he went No. 1 overall, Jared Goff may be once again watching the NFL Draft and wondering what his future holds.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals his wishlist for the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Cardinals claim the former executive filed an arbitration claim after being let go from new general manager Monti Ossenfort's staff.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his positional draft series with the exciting wide receiver position.
The crown for the XFL's North Division will be determined Sunday when the DC Defenders (9-1) host the Seattle Sea Dragons (7-3).