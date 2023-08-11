NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Gordon's IMS win
Relive Jeff Gordon's historic hometown victory in the 1994 Allstate 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup series stages its annual double-header with the IndyCar series this weekend, with both running on venerable Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.
