NASCAR 75th anniversary 1986: Waltrip v. Earnhardt
Look back at the iconic February 23, 1986 race at Richmond where Darrell Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt collide in a race ending crash.
Look back at the iconic February 23, 1986 race at Richmond where Darrell Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt collide in a race ending crash.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The 28-year-old was reportedly defending Tyreek Hill on a pass play when the training camp injury occurred.
Get away from it all at some of the world's most remote courses.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is facing a four-game NCAA suspension to start the 2023 season.
Will keeping Shohei Ohtani work out for the Angels?
Herbert said Wednesday as camp opened he was happy to get the extension done so it wouldn't be a distraction from what Los Angeles now needs to accomplish.
Norris is +1000 to win behind prohibitive favorite Max Verstappen.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie sheds light on a touchy subject: trading with teams that are out of playoff contention.
Don't let last season's brutal ending affect your judgment and cost you some major value.
When trying to better explain gambling rules to his players, Sean Payton compared the NFL’s gambling rules to its gun rules.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The world governing body for swimming announced it would test a new category to include transgender athletes.
We are betting on very recent form with Lucas Glover.
Here's how to watch Saturday's fight, UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2.
F1 rolls into Budapest, Hungary, for the front end of a back-to-back this weekend ahead of its normal summer break.
Jon Rahm's historic outing wasn't enough to catch Brian Harman on Saturday.
Harman staved off a hard charge from Jon Rahm to maintain a commanding lead in the year's final major.
Mbappé has one year left on his contract at PSG and has said he won't be extending the deal. Real Madrid is considered his most likely destination.
It's not worth betting on the USWNT to beat Vietnam. Instead, bet on a player to score or the number of goals in the game.