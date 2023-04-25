NASCAR 75 moments: Keselowski's Sprint Cup win
In honor of NASCAR's 75th anniversary, look back on Brad Keselowski's massive upset that earned him his first career Sprint Cup victory in the Aaron's 499 at Talladega.
Michael Jordan visited Talladega, and almost made it to victory lane.
The NASCAR Cup Series transitions from the smallest track on the calendar to its most massive as it heads to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.
23 drivers have odds of +2800 or better while favorite Joey Logano's odds are just +1000.
Elliott has missed the past five races after suffering a fractured tibia while snowboarding before the Las Vegas race.
NASCAR's current TV deal is up at the end of the 2024 season. NASCAR teams receive 25% of the TV money from Fox and NBC.
