NASCAR - 63rd Running of the Daytona 500

The 2.5-mile Daytona Int'l Speedway (DIS) hosted all three NASCAR’s top series season-openers during this past weekend. DIS, as part of it's annual "SpeedWeeks", also featured the Busch Clash, the non-points, "bragging rights" event on Tuesday, Feb. 9th. This year for the first time, the Clash was held on Daytona’s 14-turn road course. On the final lap of the 35-lap event, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney, while running door to door for the lead got together on the last turn. Kyle Busch, who had not led any laps and was running a close 3rd, passed the spinning leaders and led the final lap to score the win.

Sunday’s Daytona 500 started on time and reached lap 14 before a multi-car wreck involved 16 cars. The track was cleared but a few minutes later the weather took its turn. After a 5 hour 40 minute red-flag pause due heavy rain, the Daytona 500 finished after midnight with a result similar to the Busch Clash. Teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski were both going for the win on the final lap of the 200-lap event and took each other out along with several other cars in a fiery crash. Everyone walked away safely. Michael McDowell avoided the carnage to lead his first lap of the race and came away with his long overdue first Cup Series victory. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are also included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Feb 14 Daytona 500 - Daytona Int’l Speedway - 200 laps.

- Qualifying for the Daytona 500, and ONLY the 500, is unique. At the end of the Feb. 10th qualifying session only the top two qualifiers were locked into starting positions for the Feb. 14th event. The rest of the field's results on the 10th set the starting positions for the two qualifying Bluegreen Vacations Duels on Thu, Feb. 11th. The Duels, in turn, set the rest of the line-up for the Daytona 500. Alex Bowman (#48 Chevrolet Camaro) won the Pole Award for the 500 with a lap of 191.262 mph. William Byron, the 2nd fastest qualifier, was set to line up in the P2 spot on the front row. During the 2nd Duel race, Byron was caught up in a multi-car wreck, and since he had to go to his backup car for the 500, had to drop to the rear of the field just before the start of the 500. After the Duels, the rest of the top 10 in the line-up: Aric Almirola (#10 Mustang), Austin Dillon (#3 Camaro), Christopher Bell (#20 Camry), Bubba Wallace (#23 Camry), Ryan Newman (#6 Mustang), Kevin Harvick (#4 Mustang), Joey Logano (#22 Ford) and Kyle Busch (#18 Camry), respectively. Based on their finishes in Duels the 4 drivers who did not not qualify for the 40-car Daytona 500 field were #96 Ty Dillon, #13 Garrett Smithley, #66 Timmy Hill and #62 Noah Gragson.

- Michael McDowell (#34 Ford Mustang) scored his 1st victory in 358 NCS races. This was his 7th top-10 finish in 20 races at Daytona. Chase Elliott (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in 11 Daytona races. Austin Dillon (3rd) earned his 8th top-10 finish in 16 Daytona races. Polesitter Alex Bowman was caught up in the lap 14 multi-car wreck involving 16 cars; he was credited with a 35th-place DNF. Chase Briscoe (19th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Eight drivers posted their 1st career Cup victory with a win in the Daytona 500: Tiny Lund (1963), Mario Andretti (1967), Pete Hamilton (1970), Derrike Cope (1990), Sterling Marlin (1994), Michael Waltrip (2001), Trevor Bayne (2011) and Michael McDowell (2021). Austin Dillon leads the point standings by 6 points over Denny Hamlin (finished 5th). Next up for the NCS: Sun, Feb 21 O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 - Daytona Int’l Speedway (road course) - 65 laps.

TOP 16 - NCS Playoff Contenders:

1. Austin Dillon

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Kevin Harvick

4. Chase Elliott

5. Michael McDowell

6. Ryan Preece

7. Kyle Larson

8. Bubba Wallace

9. Joey Logano

10. Christopher Bell

11. Ross Chastain

12. Corey LaJoie

13. Kyle Busch

14. Jamie McMurray

15. Cole Custer

16. Brad Keselowski

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Sat, Feb 13, ’Beef, It's What's For Dinner’ 300 - Daytona Int’l Speedway - 120 laps (+2 OT).

- Qualifying for Saturday’s event was cancelled due to rain. NASCAR’s rule book set the starting order based on the final 2020 owner points. This put Austin Cindric (#22 Ford Mustang) on the pole. Justin Allgaier (#7 Chevrolet Camaro) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #11 Justin Haley, #98 Riley Herbst, #9 Noah Gragson, #19 Brandon Jones, #10 Jeb Burton, #20 Harrison Burton, #8 Josh Berry and #1 Michael Annett, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.

- Polesitter Austin Cindric scored his 9th victory in 101 NXS races. This is his 1st victory and 4th top-10 finish in seven races at Daytona. Brett Moffitt (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in three Daytona races. Harrison Burton (3rd) earned his 3rd top-10 finish in three races at Daytona. Ryan Vargas (18th) was the highest finishing ROTY contender. Austin Cindric leads the point standings by 15 points over Ty Dillon. Next up for the NXS: Sat, Feb 20 Super Start Batteries 188 - Daytona Int’l Speedway (road course) - 52 laps.

TOP 12 - NXS Playoff Contenders:

1. Austin Cindric

2. Ty Dillon

3. Brandon Brown

4. Harrison Burton

5. Jeb Burton

6. Myatt Snider

7. Daniel Hemric

8. AJ Allmendinger

9. Brandon Gdovic

11. Joe Graf Jr.

12. Caesar Bacarella

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Fri, Feb 12 NextEra Energy 250 - Daytona Int’l Speedway - 100 laps (+1 OT).

- Johnny Sauter (#13 Toyota Tundra) won the Pole Award for Friday night’s event with a lap of 49.733 seconds, 180.966 mph. This was his 9th pole in 290 NTS races. It is his 1st pole in 13 races at Daytona. Sheldon Creed (2nd) posted his 2nd top-five in three Daytona races. Grant Enfinger (3rd) earned his 4th top-10 start at Daytona. Chase Purdy (4th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY contender.

- Ben Rhodes (#99 Toyota Tundra) scored his fourth victory in 120 NTS races. This is his 1st victory and 3rd top-10 finish in six races at Daytona. Jordan Anderson (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in five Daytona races. Cory Roper (3rd) earned his 1st top-10 finish in three Daytona races. Carson Hocevar (5th) was the highest finishing ROTY contender. Ben Rhodes leads the point standings by 4 points over Sheldon Creed (finished 6th). Next up for the NTS: Fri, Feb 19 BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 - Daytona Int’l Speedway (road course) - 44 laps.

TOP 10 - NTS Playoff Contenders:

1. Ben Rhodes

2. Sheldon Creed

3. John Hunter Nemechek

4. Chandler Smith

5. Grant Enfinger

6. Cory Roper

7. Ryan Truex

8. Raphael Lessard

9. Carson Hocevar

10. Codie Rohrbaugh

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series: Sat, Feb 13 Lucas Oil 200 - Daytona Int’l Speedway - 80 laps (+2 OT).

Winner: Corey Heim - P1: Drew Dollar - Points Leader: Corey Heim

Next: Fri, Mar 12 * Phoenix 150 - Phoenix Raceway - 150 laps.

* Combo race with ARCA Menards West

ARCA Menards East: Mon, Feb 8 Jeep Beach 175 - New Smyrna Speedway - 175 laps.

Winner: Max Gutierrez - P1: Taylor Gray - Points Leader: Max Gutierrez

Next: Sat, Feb 27, Pensacola 200 - Five Flags Speedway - 200 laps.

ARCA Menards West:

Season opener: Fri, Mar 12 * Phoenix 150 - Phoenix Raceway - 150 laps.

* Combo race with ARCA Menards Series

Whelen Modified Tour:

Season opener: Thu. Apr 8 TBA - Martinsville Speedway - 200 laps.

Pinty's Series:

Season opener: Sun, May 23 TBA - Sunset Speedway

Peak Mexico Series:

Season opener: Sun, Apr 11 TBA - Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera

Track Details

Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera - 0.79-mile oval - Queretaro

Daytona Int’l Speedway - 2.5-mile tri-oval - Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Road Course - 3.57-mile, 14-turn trioval/infield course - Daytona Beach, FL

Five Flags Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Pensacola, Florida

Martinsville Speedway - 0.526-mile oval - Martinsville, Virginia

New Smyrna Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval - Avondale, Arizona

Sunset Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Innisfil, Ontario