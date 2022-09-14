NASCAR: 2023 Cup Schedule offers little change outside of Chicago and North Wilkesboro

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will be largely unchanged from the 2022 edition.

NASCAR released next season’s schedule on Wednesday and, like 2022, there’s just one off-weekend in the middle of a stretch of 37 races. The two major changes already announced to the schedule like the Chicago street course race on July 2 in place of Road America and the North Wilkesboro-hosted All-Star Race were already announced. And the only other change to the schedule involves a summer swap between Richmond and the Indianapolis road course.

Other than that, it’s status quo for NASCAR’s top series. The Daytona 500 is on Feb. 19 and followed by three races out west. The first road course race of the season is again at Circuit of the Americas in Austin at the end of March and the Bristol dirt race is again on Easter night.

North Wilkesboro is hosting the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Richmond’s second race is now at the end of July and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course now hosts a race the week before another road course race on Watkins Glen in August. The playoffs include the same 10 tracks as 2022 and in the same order.

Outside of Road America, the only track losing a Cup Series race date is Texas Motor Speedway. The track is now down to one playoff date thanks to the All-Star Race’s move from the DFW area back to North Carolina.

NASCAR also looks very committed to racing on Sundays as much as possible. There are just two Saturday races on the schedule and the first is the 26th race of the season in the regular-season finale at Daytona. The off weekend is over Father's Day as none of NASCAR's three series will race that weekend.

Here’s the full 2023 schedule. The Busch Clash is again at the Los Angeles Coliseum and two weeks ahead of the Daytona 500.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule