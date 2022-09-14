NASCAR: 2023 Cup Schedule offers little change outside of Chicago and North Wilkesboro
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will be largely unchanged from the 2022 edition.
NASCAR released next season’s schedule on Wednesday and, like 2022, there’s just one off-weekend in the middle of a stretch of 37 races. The two major changes already announced to the schedule like the Chicago street course race on July 2 in place of Road America and the North Wilkesboro-hosted All-Star Race were already announced. And the only other change to the schedule involves a summer swap between Richmond and the Indianapolis road course.
Other than that, it’s status quo for NASCAR’s top series. The Daytona 500 is on Feb. 19 and followed by three races out west. The first road course race of the season is again at Circuit of the Americas in Austin at the end of March and the Bristol dirt race is again on Easter night.
Richmond’s second race is now at the end of July and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course now hosts a race the week before another road course race on Watkins Glen in August. The playoffs include the same 10 tracks as 2022 and in the same order.
Outside of Road America, the only track losing a Cup Series race date is Texas Motor Speedway. The track is now down to one playoff date thanks to the All-Star Race’s move from the DFW area back to North Carolina.
NASCAR also looks very committed to racing on Sundays as much as possible. There are just two Saturday races on the schedule and the first is the 26th race of the season in the regular-season finale at Daytona. The off weekend is over Father's Day as none of NASCAR's three series will race that weekend.
Here’s the full 2023 schedule. The Busch Clash is again at the Los Angeles Coliseum and two weeks ahead of the Daytona 500.
2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule
Feb. 5: Busch Clash [Exhibition]
Feb. 19: Daytona 500
Feb. 26: Auto Club
March 5: Las Vegas
March 12: Phoenix
March 19: Atlanta
March 26: Circuit of the Americas
April 2: Richmond
April 9: Bristol dirt
April 16: Martinsville
April 23: Talladega
April 30: Dover
May 7: Kansas
May 14: Darlington
May 21: All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
May 28: Charlotte
June 4: Gateway
June 11: Sonoma
June 25: Nashville
July 2: Chicago
July 9: Atlanta
July 16: New Hampshire
July 23: Pocono
July 30: Richmond
Aug. 6: Michigan
Aug. 13: Indianapolis road course
Aug. 20: Watkins Glen
Aug. 26: Daytona
Sep. 3: Darlington
Sep. 10: Kansas
Sep. 16: Bristol
Sep. 24: Texas
Oct. 1: Talladega
Oct. 8: Charlotte Roval
Oct. 15: Las Vegas
Oct. 22: Homestead
Oct. 29: Martinsville
Nov. 5: Phoenix