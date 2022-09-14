NASCAR: 2023 Cup Schedule offers little change outside of Chicago and North Wilkesboro

Nick Bromberg
·2 min read

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will be largely unchanged from the 2022 edition.

NASCAR released next season’s schedule on Wednesday and, like 2022, there’s just one off-weekend in the middle of a stretch of 37 races. The two major changes already announced to the schedule like the Chicago street course race on July 2 in place of Road America and the North Wilkesboro-hosted All-Star Race were already announced. And the only other change to the schedule involves a summer swap between Richmond and the Indianapolis road course.

Other than that, it’s status quo for NASCAR’s top series. The Daytona 500 is on Feb. 19 and followed by three races out west. The first road course race of the season is again at Circuit of the Americas in Austin at the end of March and the Bristol dirt race is again on Easter night.

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC - AUGUST 31: A rusted NASCAR track North Wilkesboro Speedway logo sits on the outer wall of the start/finish line during the Cars Tour LMSC 125 on Aug 31, 2022, at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
North Wilkesboro is hosting the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Richmond’s second race is now at the end of July and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course now hosts a race the week before another road course race on Watkins Glen in August. The playoffs include the same 10 tracks as 2022 and in the same order.

Outside of Road America, the only track losing a Cup Series race date is Texas Motor Speedway. The track is now down to one playoff date thanks to the All-Star Race’s move from the DFW area back to North Carolina.

NASCAR also looks very committed to racing on Sundays as much as possible. There are just two Saturday races on the schedule and the first is the 26th race of the season in the regular-season finale at Daytona. The off weekend is over Father's Day as none of NASCAR's three series will race that weekend.

Here’s the full 2023 schedule. The Busch Clash is again at the Los Angeles Coliseum and two weeks ahead of the Daytona 500.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

  • Feb. 5: Busch Clash [Exhibition]

  • Feb. 19: Daytona 500

  • Feb. 26: Auto Club

  • March 5: Las Vegas

  • March 12: Phoenix

  • March 19: Atlanta

  • March 26: Circuit of the Americas

  • April 2: Richmond

  • April 9: Bristol dirt

  • April 16: Martinsville

  • April 23: Talladega

  • April 30: Dover

  • May 7: Kansas

  • May 14: Darlington

  • May 21: All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

  • May 28: Charlotte

  • June 4: Gateway

  • June 11: Sonoma

  • June 25: Nashville

  • July 2: Chicago

  • July 9: Atlanta

  • July 16: New Hampshire

  • July 23: Pocono

  • July 30: Richmond

  • Aug. 6: Michigan

  • Aug. 13: Indianapolis road course

  • Aug. 20: Watkins Glen

  • Aug. 26: Daytona

  • Sep. 3: Darlington

  • Sep. 10: Kansas

  • Sep. 16: Bristol

  • Sep. 24: Texas

  • Oct. 1: Talladega

  • Oct. 8: Charlotte Roval

  • Oct. 15: Las Vegas

  • Oct. 22: Homestead

  • Oct. 29: Martinsville

  • Nov. 5: Phoenix

