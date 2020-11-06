Q&A: Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his NASCAR championship prediction for Phoenix

Between hosting his own podcast, becoming an executive director of iRacing, calling a championship race with the NBC Sports broadcast booth and spending time with newborn daughter Nicole, Dale Earnhart Jr. has his hands full as the 2020 NASCAR season comes to a close.

The retired Cup driver still found time for a conversation with the Observer ahead of his travels to Phoenix to answer some burning questions, including why Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast was promoted in Chad Knaus’ first tweet, which driver he is predicting to win this weekend and whether a call to not pass a teammate is cheating or par for the course — or rather, par for the track.

NASCAR’s championship Cup race, the Season Finale 500, is Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

Alex Andrejev: I just listened to your most recent episode on the Dale Jr. Download with Chad Knaus, so naturally, my first question: Did Chad ever send you a picture of him wearing leather and street-racing a motorcycle?

Dale Jr.: He did!

AA: No way.

DJ: Yeah, he went home and dug up some photos and shared ‘em. It was pretty cool.

AA: You’re gonna have to post that or something. That’s too funny. It’s hard to imagine.

DJ: He had this whole other life we didn’t know about.

AA: And he’s finally on Twitter. He linked to your podcast episode as his first tweet. Was that planned? Did he do that from the studio?

DJ: That was just spontaneous right there. Mike, my podcast co-host, was on top of the fact that he was joining Twitter. I didn’t know anything about it, but I guess he decided that trying to promote himself on the Dirty Mo Media podcast was a better idea on the spot. And I appreciate it because we’d like to get our listeners however we can.

AA: For sure, so I have some racing-related questions, too. You’ve had a lot of success at Phoenix and know the track well, but this is a new package. Who you think is going to run well? Who’s your championship prediction?

DJ: There are no clear favorites if you’re looking at performance and speed, what’s happened on the race track, so I think maybe the best thing to do is look at their personalities. Look for the guy that has the mental toughness. As far as I can tell, Logano leads that group in mental toughness and the ability to do whatever it takes. He just doesn’t have a conscience in these moments. He doesn’t feel any remorse or guilt or anything, and does what he needs to do to win. Not that he’s done anything in the past just downright wrong to anybody, but we know that he can get physical with his car if he has to. He doesn’t choke or buckle in these situations. We haven’t really seen Chase (Elliott) in this type of a moment. I don’t know. He’s kind of a dark horse in my mind, but I think it’s going to come down to who’s the most headstrong or stubborn and tough mentally, and I believe that it’s Joey.

AA: Could this be the year for Denny Hamlin to win a championship? What’s been the hurdle?

DJ: Well, only really Denny can answer that. But what was interesting last year is Denny had this new crew chief (Chris Gabehart) who had the attitude of, “We can win anywhere. We can win any time, and we’re gonna go do this.” Denny was at the Homestead race last year with a shot at the title. We kept saying, “This is Denny’s best shot.” All he kept hearing about was how that was his best opportunity and his response to that was to try to walk it back a little bit. It wasn’t the same sort of messaging that his crew chief had, which was interesting to me then. It was like he was mentally preparing himself for it not to go right. He was sort of like, “We’ve had an amazing season and if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. It’s a weird format and we might lose this one race.” He kept walking back that spotlight that we were putting on him and his crew chief’s attitude was completely different. He was like, “This is ours to win and we’re going to take it.” I feel like maybe this year it seemed like when he was winning, when he was confident, when he was happy, he was adopting the mentality that his crew chief brought to the table. If that stays with Denny all the way to the end, I think that’s the difference in him winning a title or not.

