NASCAR 101: Analyzing a Cup Series test inside a rolling-road wind tunnel
NBC Sports' Steve Letarte breaks down the aerodynamics and expected outcomes of testing a NASCAR Cup Series car inside a rolling-road wind tunnel.
NBC Sports' Steve Letarte breaks down the aerodynamics and expected outcomes of testing a NASCAR Cup Series car inside a rolling-road wind tunnel.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
NASCAR's Xfinity Series will move to over-the-air TV for all events starting in two years.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus offers up some waiver wire pickup suggestions as we close out Week 16.
The Bills' playoff exit overshadowed an excellent season.
South Africa had a 2-0 lead in the second half, but had to settle for a draw.
Will action ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline significantly shift the World Series odds?
Keira Walsh was England's conductor, a FIFA Player of the Year nominee. Now she's the fourth England star to suffer a serious knee injury this season.
Before taking off on its traditional summer break, F1 descends into the Ardennes Forest and the idyllic Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix.
The USWNT has seen good ratings two matches into the 2023 Women's World Cup.
The Angels were expected to accept their fate. Instead, they're choosing to believe postseason odds are malleable.
In case you've forgotten any of the major developments in conference realignment over the last two years, here's a quick refresher.
A 1-1 tie with the Netherlands exposed flaws in the U.S. women, but it also provided a necessary test.
UFC 291's co-main event between former champs Blachowicz and Pereira could be explosive, but if it is, does that favor Blachowicz?
Portugal takes on the United States in the final group stage game.
Payton specifically called out former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the 2022 failures.
A crunching tackle sparked anger inside USWNT co-captain Lindsey Horan. Minutes later, she scored a game-tying goal. "I don't think you ever wanna get me mad," she said.
Lindsey Horan scored a much-needed equalizer in another up-and-down match for the USWNT.
Colorado has been flirting with the Big 12 since last fall, and now it appears to be ready to leave the Pac-12 with a key board meeting on tap Thursday.