NASAR QNA | Wavering on Kyle Larson waiver; bullish on Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma

Why has the Kyle Larson waiver decision taken so long?

Here’s my (slightly) educated guess. Someone high up the NASCAR food chain is holding out on giving Kyle a playoff waiver while the other corner-office inhabitants are hoping to change that person’s mind.

Another possibility: They want to give him the waiver, but they’re batting around ideas on how to rationalize it publicly.

Carving out an exception for a top-flight driver who attempts the high-profile Indy/Charlotte double, only to have weather intercede, should be an easy carve. Suggesting he chose IndyCar over NASCAR is overly simplistic.

Of course, by the time this publishes, it could be old news, in which case just apply the past-tense to all of the above!

Martin Truex is next to end skid, isn't he

Unlike previous generations in NASCAR, the garage is rather full of quality road-course racers. But when it comes to Sonoma, specifically, Martin Truex is the man.

He’s won three of his last five Sonoma starts, including last year, and was third in one of those other two.

His winless streak is at 31, and since the playoffs started last year, he’s been kinda lost. A couple weeks of solid momentum are followed by a run of lackluster efforts.

After three sluggish weeks, Sonoma could uncork some needed success.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Kyle Larson waits, NASCAR wavers on waiver, and Martin Truex is due!