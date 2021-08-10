NASA Is Recruiting 4 People to Live in a Simulated Mars Habitat for a Year — Here's How You Can Apply
Four people will stay in the Mars Dune Alpha at Houston's Johnson Space Center starting in the fall of 2022.
The person was given an elaborate burial in a ‘female-type dress’ with furs, feathers, and a sword
Chicxulub events are ten times more likely to occur than scientists had estimated
Epidemiologist Dr Larry Brilliant said new strains of coronavirus will continue to emerge unless the global population is vaccinated.
The idea that humans are changing the climate by dumping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere is as close to certain as science gets.
“The Perseids are one of the most plentiful showers.”
There are more trees in Africa than initially thought, with the latest FAO study showing there are about 7 billion trees on the continent, not counting the continent’s major woodlands like the Congo rainforest.
In an international first for Canadian cannabis, a shipment of cannabis tissue culture germplasm has successfully made its way from the prairies of Canada to a South African tissue culture laboratory and research facility. The two companies involved, Mother Labs of Saskatchewan, Canada and Rascal Seed of South Africa have entered a long-term multi-year partnership whereby Mother will supply Rascal with premium, high-quality (22-30% THC and +3% terpenes) cannabis cultivars. By trading verified pe
Engineers investigate why the Perseverance robot failed in its first attempt to gather a rock core.
New analyses of lunar samples from the Apollo missions have ‘solved’ the mystery, researchers say.
Material could find applications in <a href="/topic/solar-cells">solar cells</a> due to its ‘outstanding’ mechanical and electronic properties, say scientists
Turkey recorded 26,597 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, close to last week's three-month high, and the number of fatalities hovered close to a two-month peak. Daily cases have surged from a low of just over 4,000 in early July to over 20,000 for the last two weeks. That resurgence, coupled with severe wildfires in Turkey's southwestern coastal provinces, has hit hopes for a strong tourism revival this summer after heavy losses caused by pandemic restrictions last year.
As CBS News' Ben Tracy reports, the U.N.'s climate report released Monday warns the world that climate change is reaching a tipping point. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli then joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to say there's still a "climate cure," but we have to act now.
The 'most exciting' aspect of NASA's 'potentially revolutionary' new telescope
Elon Musk has offered to help out Nasa after it revealed its problems in making new spacesuits. A new report from Nasa’s Inspector General made clear that the space agency is notably behind its plan to produce new space suits, which it says were the result of funding problems, the impact of coronavirus and technical challenges. In response to a tweet from reporter Michael Sheetz, who had posted about the new report, Mr Musk suggested that his private space company could help solve the ongoing problems.
The company last week postponed the capsule's much awaited launch after discovering a glitch in its propulsion system valves during pre-launch checks. Boeing said on Monday it fixed problems over the weekend on more of its 13 CST-100 Starliner propulsion system valves and inspections showed no signs of damage or external corrosion. Boeing said it was working with NASA and United Launch Alliance, its partnership with Lockheed Martin Corp, to confirm launch dates when the spacecraft is ready.
Eyes to the sky!
A cure for cystic fibrosis is on the horizon after scientists corrected the genetic mutation that causes the condition in human cells.
Scientists who study extraterrestrial intelligence actually have a few questions about us.
An upcoming report will include a stark warning about the expected changes to oceans, ice caps and land in the coming decades and how humans are making it worse.
The national nonprofit Society for Science has awarded 38 organizations a portion of $165,000 in funding as part of the group’s latest STEM Action Grant program. The largest single group of beneficiaries in the history of the grant, this year’s list places a distinct focus on local organizations reaching underrepresented and underserved populations in STEM […]