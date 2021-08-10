NASA Is Recruiting 4 People to Live in a Simulated Mars Habitat for a Year — Here's How You Can Apply

The Independent

Elon Musk has offered to help out Nasa after it revealed its problems in making new spacesuits. A new report from Nasa’s Inspector General made clear that the space agency is notably behind its plan to produce new space suits, which it says were the result of funding problems, the impact of coronavirus and technical challenges. In response to a tweet from reporter Michael Sheetz, who had posted about the new report, Mr Musk suggested that his private space company could help solve the ongoing problems.