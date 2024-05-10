Narrows High School’s Kolier Pruett signed with UVA-Wise

NARROWS, Va. (WFXR) — It was a big day over at Narrows High School as one of the Green Wave’s top athletes put pen to paper Thursday afternoon and signed his national letter of intent. Narrows senior Kolier Pruett signed to play basketball over at UVA-Wise. The former basketball and football star received the Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz player of the week honors during last year’s high school football season. But Pruett’s passion is playing ball on the hardwood. He was surrounded by his friends and family and said not only is he ready to play on the next level. But being able to share this day with the people he cares about makes this day even more special.

