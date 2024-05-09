Narrows H.S. Assistant Football Coach David Mabry’s preserving local H.S. football history
NARROWS, Va. (WFXR) — It is a passion project for Narrows assistant football coach David Mabry. The project is connected local high school football history.
Narrows head football coach Kelly Lowe made a huge discovery over at the school. He showed Mabry hundreds of canisters of film from old Green Wave football games from the 1960’s It is all connected to Mabry and how he working on putting together the history of the New River District which started in 1960. Mabry is sending off the film to be transferred to a digital form.
