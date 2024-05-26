Narrowing gulfs & winning doubles -what did Old Firm fans say?

As the dust settles on a decisive afternoon in south Glasgow, fans from both sides of the divide were quick to have their say on the outcome.

From tactical battles to questionable officials, views were varied on where the game was won and lost - and what the result means for next season.

Here's a selection of the highs, and lows, put forward in the aftermath.

'There's a fairytale about this club'

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Celtic fans were jubilant at the result... if not the actual performance put in on the pitch.

Gordy, Glasgow: Not the greatest performance but a great result in the end, brilliant to finish with the double. Adam Idah has showed he's worth a gamble in the summer and offers us something different up front. Overall a season of ups and downs but Brendan must be backed in the market to improve the team.

David, North Lanarkshire: Champions know how to win. We were below par so what does that say of Rangers? But Clement obviously knows a tactic or two so next season should be interesting.

Roseanne, Kilwinning: As big Billy said, there's a fairytale about this club. Fifty-seven years to the day since winning the Big Cup we send Super Joe Hart into the sunset with a double. Well done Bhoys.

Benny, Baillieston: We were nowhere near our best but were still too good for them. Very slow build up at times and never really got in behind them. Delighted with a double in Brendan's first season back.

Shaun, Thringstone: Awful game, great result. Job done. That'll do!

Tom Power, Ireland: Liam Scales has been the find of the season - cool as a cucumber under pressure and alert to every thing around him. I hope Celtic can hang on to him.

Margaret, Inverbervie: The atmosphere in the stadium was fantastic. Rangers got a bit of the ball in the second half but we managed to get the goal that won it.

Jonny, Queensland: Too many lateral and back passes. It is always a problem with the Rodgers' style, trying to walk the ball into the net is not working. Early balls in the final third needed.

'Absolutely not a huge gulf'

Rangers fans took some consolation from the performance their side put in - with conditions outwith Philippe Clement's control being blamed as the primary factors for their loss.

John, Thurso: There's absolutely not this huge gulf everyone is talking about. Celtic are poor, but Rangers are poorer. They just have a knack of winning. One goal defeats, often not deserved. If Rangers invested in a striker in January, who knows?

Anon: I thought they played a very good tactical game and contained Celtic everywhere - the proof being that Jack Butland did not have a save to make. Rangers were robbed, plain and simple.

Brian, Glenrothes: The difference was this - Celtic scored and Rangers didn't. Rangers please get a good striker because at the moment we do not have one.

Dougie, Glasgow: Close game (finally), not much in it. I expect massive changes for next season, or questions will be asked.

Alexander, Somerset: Another game of missed chances. I feel bad for Butland he's been brilliant this season and to make that mistake so near the end... It's a season to forget and it's goodbye to a lot of serial losers.

Elaine, Troon: How much longer do we have to put up with awful officials? Clearly a foul and possibly a penalty which VAR didn't even look at. At last we are the better team... but can't beat ridiculous decisions. Bring on next season when we have got rid of our deadwood. In Phillipe we trust.

A final word...

But Celtic fan Charlie from Airdrie perhaps summed up the day for everyone regardless of persuasion.

Charlie, Airdrie: Delighted... but glad I didn't have to watch another half hour of that!