Narbonne safety Anthony Beavers Jr. commits to USC

A rebuilt USC football staff continued its run of recruiting success in isolation on Wednesday, as the Trojans welcomed their fourth commitment of the past month to a 2021 class that’s quickly emerging among the nation’s best.

Narbonne High safety Anthony Beavers Jr. recently released a top-five list of schools he was considering that didn’t include the Trojans. But when the four-star prospect announced his commitment over Instagram Live on Wednesday, he wore a USC jacket and flashed a “Fight On” symbol.

“I had to go through hard times and dark times to see the light,” Beavers wrote on Twitter, alongside photos of him wearing a USC football jersey.

I had to go through hard times and dark times to see the light.... pic.twitter.com/qDB3RVJ3Qv — DreamChaser🏁🏁 (@BeaversAnthony) April 15, 2020

Beavers originally committed to Oregon, largely thanks to the efforts of cornerbacks coach Donte Williams. He withdrew that commitment when Williams left for USC, leaving many to connect the dots in January on his eventual destination.

Beavers’ commitment, the seventh for USC in 2021, moves the Trojans' class up to eighth nationally and first in the Pac-12, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, after a 2020 cycle in which they finished 58th and 10th, respectively.

USC replaced its entire defensive staff over the offseason, in hopes of jump-starting its efforts on the recruiting trail. Those changes seem to have paid off over the past month, as the Trojans have secured commitments from a four-star running back, two four-star safeties, and a three-star offensive tackle, despite being unable to leave their homes.

USC had just two four-star prospects in its class a season ago.

When Beavers made his commitment Wednesday, the Trojans' new coaches responded with a succession of celebratory GIF’s on social media, punctuated with the hashtag #TakeBackTheWest.

That proclamation was originally made by Williams, back in February. Two months and four commits later, USC and its new staff appear to be making headway.