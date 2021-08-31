Naquan Jones not on Tennessee Titans 53-man roster

Naquan Jones went undrafted in this year’s edition of the NFL Draft but was quickly picked up by the Tennessee Titans.

Jones showed some of his abilities as a defensive tackle and made a strong case to make the roster in Nashville.

At the end of the day, and training camp, it was ultimately decided that Jones was better suited on the Titans practice squad at this time to develop.

Per source, DL Naquan Jones is being let go by #Titans. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) August 31, 2021

Jones has the ability to play in the NFL, so we will have to see how he develops on a practice squad.

More Spartans in the NFL!