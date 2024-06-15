Napoli working on deal for Real Madrid star

An up-and-coming member of the defensive ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid has made his way firmly into the sights of Serie A outfit Napoli.

That’s according to Sky Italia, who point towards Rafa Marín as the player in question.

Marín, for his part, is a 22-year-old central defender, who spent this past season out on loan with La Liga outfit Alavés.

The Spaniard quickly established himself as an integral member of Alavés’ backline, with his performances having garnered praise across both his home country, and Europe alike.

With Nacho primed to depart Real Madrid in the summer, it had in turn been suggested that Marín could be afforded a place back in Carlo Ancelotti’s Blancos ranks for next season.

Such plans, however, could yet be complicated by the emergence of one of Italian football’s top clubs.

As per the aforementioned Sky, Napoli are expressing a keen interest in a summer deal for Marín.

The Partenopei are on the lookout for at least one new central defender, with the Spanish talent having been earmarked by the club’s board as one such option.

Napoli, in turn, have begun laying the groundwork for a potential swoop, with it now remaining to be seen whether or not Real Madrid are willing to open the door to a sale.

Conor Laird | GSFN