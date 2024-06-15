Napoli weigh up summer swoop for 22-year-old Real Madrid academy product

Napoli, under new manager Antonio Conte, are eager to reinforce their squad in the summer transfer window, with the centre-back department an area they are keen on strengthening.

As such, Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin, set to return from his loan spell, has emerged as a transfer target for the Serie A heavyweights, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Marin impressed on loan at Alaves

After signing a new contract with Real Madrid last year, Rafa Marin left the club to join Deportivo Alaves on loan.

The 22-year-old academy graduate made a solid impression on his loan spell with Alaves, making 35 appearances across all competitions.

Rafa Marin is a target for Napoli. (Photo by CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Given how he had performed for Real Madrid Castilla in the past and his displays with Alaves, it was expected that Marin will likely have a spot in the first-team squad at the Santiago Bernabeu for next season.

Future depends on multiple factors

Marin’s future at Real Madrid seems to hinge on several factors, one of which happens to be captain Nacho Fernandez’s continuity at the club.

The veteran defender appeared to be on his way to Al-Ittihad, but recent reports suggest that the move has been cast into doubt.

If Nacho ends up staying, Marin might have to leave on loan again considering that Real Madrid are also trying to rope in Leny Yoro from Lille.

In that case, Napoli could be an option for the 22-year-old Real Madrid academy product while there are some Spanish clubs interested in his services as well.