Napoli vs Juventus live stream: How to watch Coppa Italia final online and on TV tonight

Ronaldo reacts after missing a penalty against Milan: AFP

Maurizio Sarri is attempting to win his first trophy as Juventus manager when he takes on former side Napoli in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday evening.

Juventus had endured a turbulent season by their own standards prior to the enforced break, with the club just one point clear of Lazio in Serie A and trailing Lyon after the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The Old Lady defeated AC Milan on aggregate, courtesy of a dreary 0-0 draw in the second leg last week, while Napoli’s 1-1 draw against Inter Milan secure their passage to the final.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side are facing an uphill struggle to secure a Champions League spot next season after a tumultuous campaign that saw Carlo Ancelotti sacked in December.

Everything you need to know:

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the line for Juventus (AFP)

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 8pm BST at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday 17 June.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App, with coverage beginning at 7.45pm.

What is the team news?

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina will miss the final due to suspension. There are also doubts over Kostas Manolas and Kelvin Malcuit. Club-record signing Hirving Lozano was reportedly “kicked out of training” by Gennaro Gattuso earlier this week, leaving doubts over his inclusion

Giorgio Chiellini and Aaron Ramsey are both absent with injury for Juventus, while there are also doubts over the fitness of Gonzalo Higuain. .

What are the predicted line-ups?

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Hysajs; Elmas, Demme, Zielinski; Politano, Insigne, Mertens.

Juventus: Buffon; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Costa, Ronaldo.

What are the odds?

Napoli – 11/8

Juventus – 8/15