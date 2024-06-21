Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has major doubts about PSG move

Nigerian star Victor Osimhen is set to leave Napoli during the current transfer window, but the player prefers a move to the Premier League, rather than Paris Saint-Germain.

According to reports in Il Mattino (via calcionapoli24.it) the 25-year-old has received an offer from the French giants but the only country to come close to meeting the Partenopei release clause of €120M is Saudi Arabia.

The paper also claims that Osimhen has set his heart on a move to the English Premier League with Arsenal showing the strongest interest.

Chelsea looked to be in pole-position just a few months ago but the West London club, who are bound by profit and sustainability guidelines, have also baulked at the players current valuation.

Over in Ligue 1, PSG has made no secret of their admiration, but Osimhen is understood to want a to challenge himself in England and what perceives to be the strongest league in the world.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN