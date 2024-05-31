Napoli’s Victor Osimhen keen on Arsenal move

Serie A side Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is interested in a potential move to Arsenal.

According to a report by Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal is expected to be quoting Napoli’s Victor Osimhen after Chelsea’s recent interest in the player fell off.

There were reported talks between the Partenopei and The Blues for a possible player-exchange deal to transfer Romelu Lukaku and Osimhen. However, the move is likely to be off due to the huge disparity in player values.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis continues his search for the best probable price for the Nigerian striker and wants to cater to his demands of playing in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta likes Osimhen but concrete negotiations are yet to occur between both parties. The 25-year-old has a €160 million release clause in his contract and interested clubs will attempt to settle on a reduced transfer fee because of the high amount.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN