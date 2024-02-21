Is Napoli v Barcelona on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Champions League online tonight

(Getty Images)

Napoli will hope to get back to winning ways following the sacking of Walter Mazzarri when they take on Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The defending Serie A champions have struggled since the departure of Luciano Spalletti in the summer and have now moved to bring in his former assistant, Francesco Calzano until the end of the season.

Barcelona, meanwhile, sit a distant eight points off LaLiga leaders Real Madrid and will soon have a change in the dugout as well after current boss Xavi announced he would step down at the end of the season.

The Spanish side picked up a dramatic late win against Celta Vigo on the weekend and head into this game with an unbeaten record against Napoli.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s match. Get the latest odds and tips here.

When is Napoli v Barcelona?

Napoli v Barcelona is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 21 February at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting from 7.30pm GMT. Subscribers can also tune in via the Discovery+ app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

The hosts will be keen to welcome back Victor Osimhen into the starting lineup, with the Nigerian back with the Serie A side after his exploits at the Africa Cup of Nations. Juan Jesus also returns from a suspension and could slot straight into the starting XI, too.

Barcelona, meanwhile, remain without Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto but could welcome back Joao Felix from an ankle injury after the forward took part in training on Monday.

Predicted line-ups

Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Cajuste; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Martinez, Cancelo; De Jong, Gundogan, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix.

Odds

Napoli 9/5

Draw 5/2

Barcelona 7/5

Prediction

Barcelona may fancy their chances to take a first-leg lead back to Spain up against an unsettled and out-of-form Napoli side. Napoli 0-1 Barcelona.