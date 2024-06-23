Napoli, Torino, Tottenham Hotspur & Monaco Join Inter Milan In The Race For €6M Rated Sampdoria Defender

Napoli, Torino, Spurs, and Monaco are all ready to join Inter Milan in the race to sign Sampdoria defender GIovanni Leoni.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that the Blucerchiati will want €5-6 million for the 17-year-old.

Teenage defender Leoni spent last season on loan at Sampdoria.

The 17-year-old was at the Marassi on loan from Padova.

Despite his young age, Leoni carved out a place for himself at the heart of the Ligurian side’s defense.

Sampdoria had a purchase option to sign Leoni from Padova for €1.5 million. And there was never any question that they would exercise this.

Even if the Blucerchiati do not keep hold of the teenager, they can certainly sell him for a profit.

Now, the question is whether Sampdoria will keep hold of Leoni for another season as they take another run at promotion back to Serie A after remaining in the second division last season.

Napoli, Torino, Spurs & Monaco Rival Inter For Giovanni Leoni

Inter see Leoni as a target. Reportedly, they want to sign the 17-year-old this summer, and then send him back to Sampdoria on loan for next season.

The Nerazzurri reportedly had scouts watching Leoni during a Serie B match between Sampdoria and Ternana in April.

Inter are not the only team keen on Leoni though. Juventus have reportedly shown an interest in the teenage defender.

And Torino and Napoli are both also hoping to bring the teenage defender to Serie A.

Moreover, it is not just Italian teams who are tracking Leoni, reports Tuttosport.

Tottenham Hotspur would be keen to bring the young defender to the Premier League.

And then, Monaco are hoping to lure Leoni to Ligue 1.

Therefore, Inter will have to beat several other teams to sign the 17-year-old if they are to bring him in this summer.