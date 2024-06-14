Napoli test the waters for Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta

Serie A giants are keeping tabs on Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and have tested the waters for him.

The 26-year-old Eagles frontman was in scintillating form last season, netting 16 times in 35 Premier League appearances for the South London club.

New Napoli Sporting Director, Giovanni Manna, is scouring Europe to try to bring some much added firepower to the Partenopei’s attack.

Romelu Lukaku remains the primary choice.but Napoli’s valuation of the big Belgian is much less that Chelsea’s €43M buyout clause.

Girona striker Artem Dovbyk is another player high on the wanted list. The Ukrainian frontman was La Liga’s top goalscorer last term, helping to fire Girona into the Champions League for the first time in their history, but Manna knows that there is much competition for his signature and is reluctant to enter into a bidding war.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via calcionapoli24.it) the Vesuviani had considered Mateta back in the summer of 2022 before then Sporting Director, Cristian Giuntoli, opted for Nigerian powerhouse Victor Osimhen.

Reports suggest that the French striker would be open to a move to Serie A and that Crystal Palace currently value their player in the region of €30M.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN