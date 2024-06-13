Napoli submit Dovbyk offer but Chelsea’s Lukaku remains priority

Napoli have reportedly submitted an offer to Girona for Artem Dovbyk, but their priority is still to find a deal for Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku.

The Partenopei have now kicked off their new era under Antonio Conte, who has signed a three-year deal in the Campania capital in a bid to start a fresh project following the chaos of the club’s post-Scudetto season.

Conte has already started planning Napoli’s summer transfer window with sporting director Giovanni Manna and is dreaming of a reunion with Lukaku, who shined under the Italian coach during their time together at Inter. Chelsea want €44m, however, making a deal costly for the Partenopei.

Napoli offer for Dovbyk

Page 15 of today’s Corriere dello Sport reports that Napoli have started to draw up an offer for Dovbyk, willing to pay around €35m for the Girona striker, a fee close to the club’s €40m requests. Atletico Madrid are also keen but have only put €25m on the table for the time being.

Despite this, the Partenopei’s priority is still to find a deal for Lukaku and their hoping to see Chelsea’s €44m price tag drop over the coming months, leaving things unclear as the summer transfer market fast approaches.