Napoli striker Osimhen’s furious rant results in change of Nigeria coach

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has caused a firestorm in Nigeria after a live video slamming coach Finidi George, who promptly resigned.

The forward was forced to pull out of international duty for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers due to injury, hardly the first time he has struggled with his fitness.

The coach surprisingly blamed Osimhen for a 2-1 defeat to the Benin Republic, saying he “can’t beg Osimhen to play” in these games.

This infuriated the Napoli man, who lashed out on a live Instagram video where he could not hold back his rage, until a friend in the room with him managed to take the phone off him and end the live feed.

Osimhen said he “lost all respect” for Finidi George and certainly informed the coach that he was injured at the last minute during the game with Lecce.

“I’ve lost respect for that man. Now after two bad games, everybody is now blaming me. I know how many injuries I’ve played with for Nigeria and I played my heart out, but after two bad games, everybody is attacking me.”

He claimed that he recorded evidence of him telling Finidi George about the injury, because he knew it would be used against him.

The rant was evidently effective, because a few hours later it was announced that Finidi George had resigned as coach of the Super Eagles.

What this does mean for Napoli fans is one more example of why Osimhen has not been able to attract any offers close to the €120m release clause in his contract.

He has a terrible injury record, mostly traumatic injuries rather than muscular ones, and is not new to lashing out at his club or country on social media.

Osimhen rants on Instagram