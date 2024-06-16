Napoli Make Steady Progress for PSG Target Amid Interest from Inter Milan and Tottenham

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to bolster their defense in the upcoming summer transfer window, and there’s been talk about them eyeing several central defenders. One name that’s come up recently is Alessandro Buongiorno from Torino FC.

Rumors about the Italian defender first popped up during the January transfer window, and now he’s back in the spotlight with links to PSG. As summer nears, clubs like AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in the 24-year-old.

Nonetheless, Buongiorno seems unlikely to be one of the center-backs the reigning Ligue 1 champions will bring in to improve the defense. According to transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano, Napoli are making steady progress in their efforts to sign Buongiorno. Discussions are ongoing with both the player and his current club.

Buongiorno is enthusiastic about the move, and negotiations on personal terms are advancing well. Napoli are also preparing a new formal bid for the center back and further talks are expected to continue in the coming days.

PSG aren’t the only clubs keen on the Italian defender; Inter Milan, Juventus, and Tottenham Hotspur also want the player. Still, the player might be unable to depart so easily, as Torino President Cairo stated that the player isn’t on the market.