Napoli state Giovanni di Lorenzo is untransferrable

Serie A giants Napoli have revealed that defender Giovanni di Lorenzo is not transferrable despite the comments from the player’s agent.

Di Lorenzo’s agent has stated in an interview recently that regardless of whether Napoli appoint Antonio Conte as manager or not, the defender will leave the club in the summer and the relationship between him and the club has broken down, with Di Lorenzo having spoken to Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna.

In response to comments from Di Lorenzo’s agent, Napoli have released a statement stating that the Italian isn’t for sale and he is someone that the club will not consider selling.

They said (via TMW): “Napoli notes with surprise that, for the umpteenth time in a few days, Mr. Mario Giuffredi states that Giovanni Di Lorenzo will leave Napoli.

“It is necessary to underline that Di Lorenzo has a contract with Napoli for another 4 sporting seasons, he is not part of the group of players whose possible transfer to another club the club will be evaluated and his possible transfer is therefore excluded.”

This comes after it was reported that Conte wants to keep Di Lorenzo at the club and he sees the defender as a key priority regarding his future. He also sees Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as a key player for his project at the Partenopei.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN