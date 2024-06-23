Napoli star Stanislav Lobotka’s agent: “We had an agreement with Barcelona”

Serie A side Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka’s agent reveals an agreement with Barcelona for a transfer.

Speaking in an interview with RTV via Calcio Napoli 24, Stanislav Lobotka’s agent, Branislav Jasurek, confessed that he had an agreement in place with Laliga giants Barcelona for the transfer of his client this summer. He said: “We had an agreement with Barcelona, then they changed the manager. At the moment, the situation is not very clear.”

Jasurek cited The Blaugranas’ financial problems and the appointment of new manager Hansi Flick leading to the fallout of the deal but the agreement has not been dumped by either party. He explained: “Barcelona has financial problems and the operation to buy Lobotka has been frozen. However, the negotiations have definitely not fallen through and the situation can still evolve.”

Lobotka’s agent spoke about the player returning to Napoli after the Euros and confirmed that the club will not let go of one of their top stars for a low transfer fee. He said: “Lobotka will return to Naples and everyone will be happy. Napoli have no intention of letting go of him for a low fee. There are coaches looking for a midfielder like Lobotka and I’m still talking to some of them.”

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN