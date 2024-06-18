Napoli star Kvaratskhelia will ‘decide future’ after EURO 2024

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia sent mixed signals after playing in Georgia’s EURO 2024 debut, as while he wore Napoli shinpads, he also warned he will ‘decide my future’ after the tournament.

The winger was in action during this evening’s historic match, the first for his country at a major UEFA tournament.

It was a real battle, ending in a 3-1 defeat to Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey, where Kvaratskhelia hit the woodwork in stoppages just before conceding the third goal.

Inevitably, when speaking to Sky Sport Italia after the match, he was asked about the speculation over his Napoli status.

“I feel good, I am focused only on the Euros and giving my all in this tournament. I will decide my future after that, but right now I am not thinking about anything other than this competition and the present.”

Kvaratskhelia representatives battling Napoli

His agent and father both claimed on Georgian television over the last couple of days that they wanted him to leave Napoli, noting a year without the Champions League would be ‘wasted’ at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, even under new coach Antonio Conte.

Napoli responded that he was still under a three-year contract and would go nowhere unless the club decided to sell.

There was at least one show of unity with the Partenopei, as Sky Sport Italia spotted he was wearing Napoli shinpads while playing for Georgia today.