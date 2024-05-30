Advertisement
Breaking news:

Dan Hurley reportedly turns down $70M Lakers offer

Napoli Sets Sights on Juventus Star Amid PSG’s Verbal Agreement with Mbappé Replacement

PSG Talk
·1 min read
Napoli Sets Sights on Juventus Star Amid PSG’s Verbal Agreement with Mbappé Replacement

Napoli standout Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has emerged as Paris Saint-Germain’s top target to replace Kylian Mbappé this summer. Reports over the last few days suggest the capital club want to acquire the Georgian player to bolster their attack.

Kvaratskhelia appeared in 44 matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and registering nine assists this 2023-24 season. A recent report reveals that the Ligue 1 champions are offering Kvaratskhelia a four-year contract with a salary of €10 million per year. Moreover, they’d hand him the No. 7 to replace Mbappé.

The latest information comes from Corriere dello Sport as the Italian media outlet informs that PSG and Kvaratskhelia have reached a verbal agreement. The Georgian player and his team are attracted to the Parisian project, and he is ready to embrace this new challenge.

Other reporting from Repubblica informs that Napoli are already looking at players to replace Kvaratskhelia. Moreover, incoming manager Antonio Conte appreciates Juventus sensation Federico Chiesa.

Still, the major hurdle is Napoli’s unwillingness to sell unless they secure a high fee. Transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the Serie A side want to keep the player, who is under contract until 2027.