Napoli Sets Sights on Arsenal Duo in Exchange for Serie A Hotshot as PSG Lose Interest

Arsenal appear to have a clear path to landing Napoli standout Victor Osimhen, as reports suggest that Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain both seem to be cooling their interest.

After moving from Ligue 1’s LOSC Lille to Napoli, the Nigerian international has scored 76 goals in 133 games. Moreover, the Nigerian goal scorer also played a crucial role in Napoli’s victory in the 2022-23 Serie A title.

Despite these numbers and level of success, Osimhen looks ready to take on a different challenge. With Chelsea and PSG reportedly not keen on the player, the Gunners could secure the player.

Understanding the lack of suitors, Arsenal might be able to include players to lower the transfer fee for the 25-year-old this summer.

According to Mail Sport, Napoli have picked out two Arsenal players—Takehiro Tomiyasu and Emile Smith Rowe—who they would be willing to include in any potential swap deal that would see Osimhen move to the Gunners.

🚨 Napoli have picked out two Arsenal players – Takehiro Tomiyasu and Emile Smith Rowe – they would be willing to include in any potential swap deal that would see Victor Osimhen move to the Gunners. (Source: @MailSport) pic.twitter.com/zfcht0YyL4 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 4, 2024

Furthermore, a recent report indicates that Osimhen feels assured that Arsenal will attempt to sign him from Napoli in the upcoming transfer window. The striker expects Arsenal to contact him in the following weeks, and if reports are accurate, it’s quite likely to happen.