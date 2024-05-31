Napoli set to reject Paris Saint-Germain’s huge offer for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Serie A giants Napoli seem set to reject Paris Saint-Germain’s major offer for their star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian’s agent recently confirmed that PSG have offered about €100 million for Kvaratskhelia and that the ball is now in Napoli’s court regarding his future.

La Gazzetta dello Sport today state that incoming manager Antonio Conte’s first job and priority is to keep Kvaratskhelia at the club and he is keen on doing that. In the meantime, club CEO Aurelio de Laurentiis has already made it clear to Kvaratskhelia’s agent that he will not be leaving unless the asking price of over 150 million is met by a potential suitor in the summer.

They state that PSG’s current offer is at €60 million and Napoli haven’t even considered that bid and even an offer of €100 million will not be considered by the Partenopei. Napoli consider the winger to be an unsellable entity and Conte believes the same and he seems Kvaratskhelia as a key part of his project.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN