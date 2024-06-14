Napoli set to loan flop Lindstrom to Olympique Lyonnais

Napoli are on the verge of sending flop Jesper Lindstrom to Olympique Lyonnais on loan with an option to buy for €20m, claim reports in Denmark.

The 24-year-old was a huge investment last summer, as the Partenopei paid Eintracht Frankfurt €30m plus up to €5m in various add-ons.

He proved to be a total disaster at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, contributing one assist in 29 competitive games and never quite finding a position to play in.

Primarily a trequartista or able to play on either wing, he struggled tactically with the demands of Serie A and simply made no impact in a team that was already struggling in the post-Scudetto campaign.

Napoli take a hit on Lindstrom

According to Tipsbladet in Denmark, a deal has been done to send Lindstrom to Olympique Lyonnais on loan with an option to buy for €20m.

This means taking a potentially big hit on the cost, but there were not many clubs ready to purchase Lindstrom after this season.

Olympique Marseille had also been linked with the Denmark international.