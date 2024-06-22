Napoli set for key meeting for Mario Hermoso

Napoli has identified Atletico Madrid Mario Hermoso as a possible summer transfer target with the two parties set to meet to try to reach an agreement.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via calcionapoli24.it) Napoli Sporting Director Giovanni Manna will meet the 29-year-old’s agent, to try and thrash out a deal to bring Hermoso to Serie A.

The pink journal claims that Hermoso, who will be a free-agent on July 1 after his current deal expires, is keen on the idea of a move, but that his salary request, and his agent’s commission, are currently too high for Napoli who will try to negotiate an amicable solution.

Atleti paid Espanyol €25M for his services back in 2019 and the centre-half made 31 La Liga appearances last term.

Napoli has been searching for a replacement for South Korean star Kim, since his departure to Bayern Munich last summer. New boss Antonio Conte is all too aware that his first task will be to strengthen the back-line if the Partenopei are to challenge for honours next season.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN