Napoli Selling Star Forward to PSG or Premier League Club Would Take Something ‘Completely Crazy

Napoli standout Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has emerged as Paris Saint-Germain’s top target to replace Kylian Mbappé this summer. On Sunday, statements from the player’s agent and father are beginning to fan the flames for a potential exit.

The Serie A side now have Antonio Conte as their manager, but Kvaratskhelia’s agent noted that the player has no desire to remain with Napoli. Following these remarks made by the player’s camp,

Transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano provided the latest information on the situation. He emphasized Napoli’s stance and said it doesn’t seem as though the Italian side wants to sell the player.

“I am sure it’s not going to be easy for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to leave Napoli,” Romano wrote. “It has to be something completely crazy (for it to happen). Napoli will fight till the end to keep him.”

🗣️ @FabrizioRomano: “I am sure it’s not going to be easy for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to leave Napoli. It has to be something completely crazy (for it to happen). Napoli will fight till the end to keep him.” 🇬🇪💰 @caughtoffside pic.twitter.com/QilgWrzwSw — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) June 17, 2024

Additionally, Romano notes that Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation, considering that Liverpool is on the player’s radar, as his agent stated a few weeks ago.

🚨 Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on the situation of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who wants to leave Napoli. 👋 (Source: @FabrizioRomano) pic.twitter.com/2DJiN3XkeO — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 17, 2024

Kvaratskhelia made 45 total appearances this past 2023-24 season, scoring 11 goals and registering nine assists. The winger also played a major role in Napoli’s 2023 Serie A title win.